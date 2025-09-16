HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man elopes with sister-in-law, brother-in-law with his sister

Man elopes with sister-in-law, brother-in-law with his sister

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 16, 2025 16:39 IST

In a turn of events that could rival the plot of a television drama, a man from Bareilly district eloped with his sister-in-law, only for his brother-in-law to run away with the man's sister the very next day.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

The police on Tuesday said no legal action was taken as both families reached a mutual settlement amicably.

They said the unusual chain of events unfolded last month in Kamalupur village under the Deoranian police station limits. Keshav Kumar (28), married for six years and a father of two, fled on August 23 with his 19-year-old sister-in-law Kalpana.

 

A day later, his wife's brother, Ravindra (22) quietly left home with Keshav's 19-year-old sister.

The back-to-back elopements left both families shocked and triggered a complaint with the Nawabganj police.

"We traced the couples on September 14 and 15," Nawabganj SHO Arun Kumar Srivastava said, adding that the families later met at the station to resolve the matter.

What followed, the police said, was a rare moment of reconciliation rather than confrontation. In the presence of community elders, both families agreed to let the couples be and chose not to pursue legal action.

While the case is closed, the episode has become the talk of the town.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
