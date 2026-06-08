Thane Teacher Duped Of Rs 20.44 Lakh In Job And Housing Scam

Discover how a 36-year-old Thane teacher was cunningly defrauded of Rs 20.44 lakh through a series of elaborate scams involving fake job offers, forged franchise documents, and false housing promises, leading to a police investigation.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 36-year-old Thane teacher was defrauded of Rs 20.44 lakh by a 33-year-old man.

The accused promised a receptionist job at a civic hospital, taking Rs 5 lakh and issuing a fake offer letter.

He also took Rs 50,000 for a post office franchise license, providing a forged document.

An additional Rs 13 lakh was taken under the guise of booking a house for the victim.

Police have registered a case for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery, covering incidents from October 2022 to June 2024.

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a 36-year-old woman teacher from Thane of Rs 20.44 lakh under the pretext of a job and other false promises, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Elaborate Fraud

The 33-year-old accused first took Rs 5 lakh from the woman after assuring her of a receptionist's job at a civic hospital in the Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, and gave her a fake offer letter.

He later took Rs 50,000 from her, promising a franchise license for a post office scheme, but handed her a forged document, the Rabodi police said.

The accused also allegedly took Rs 13 lakh under the pretext of booking a house for her, they said, adding that he duped the woman between October 2022 and June 2024.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused on June 5 on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.