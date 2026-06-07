Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised At Mumbai Music Event

Police are investigating the tragic death of a 28-year-old man and the hospitalisation of a woman at a Mumbai music event, with initial findings suggesting dehydration and alcohol consumption, but no evidence of drug use.

Key Points A 28-year-old man died and a 31-year-old woman was hospitalised after falling ill at a music event in Mumbai.

The incidents occurred during the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' show at NSCI Dome in Worli.

Police have found no evidence of drug usage, though both individuals had consumed alcohol.

Dehydration is a preliminary suspected cause for the man's death, pending further medical examination.

Accidental death reports have been registered, and CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the ongoing probe.

A 28-year-old man died while a woman was hospitalised during a music event in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, with police asserting no evidence of drug usage has been found though the two had consumed alcohol.

The separate incidents took place during the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' musical show organised at NSCI Dome in Worli, a Tardeo police official said.

Investigation Into Music Event Incidents

The man suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Malabar Hill area, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said. Preliminary findings suggest dehydration may have contributed to the man's death, though the exact cause will be ascertained after further medical examination, he added.

In the other incident, a 31-year-old woman complained of ill health at the event and was taken to Jaslok Hospital, and is currently in stable condition, the official informed. The woman has told police she consumed alcohol along with some energy drinks, he added.

No Drug Evidence Found So Far

"No evidence of any kind of drug use has come to the fore so far in our probe. CCTV footage from the event venue and the vicinity and other electronic evidence are being checked to get greater clarity on the chain of events," the official said. Separate accidental death reports have been registered at Tardeo police station, he said.

In April this year, two MBA students who attended a music concert at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai's Goregaon area died allegedly due to a drug overdose. Police later arrested multiple persons in connection with the case.