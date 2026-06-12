Tragic Train Boarding Accident Claims Man's Life In Barabanki

A tragic incident at Barabanki railway station saw a man die and his wife critically injured after they lost balance while boarding the moving Utsarg Express with their three young daughters.

Key Points A man died and his wife was critically injured after falling while boarding the Utsarg Express at Barabanki railway station.

The couple, Manoj Kumar and Vandana, were travelling with their three young daughters when the train started moving.

Manoj fell into the gap between the platform and the train, and Vandana also fell while attempting to save him.

Passengers raised an alarm and pulled the emergency chain, leading to the couple's rescue by GRP and RPF personnel.

Manoj was declared dead at the district hospital, and Vandana was referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow due to her critical condition.

A 40-year-old man died while his wife was seriously injured after the couple lost their balance while trying to board the Utsarg Express at the Barabanki railway station, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the train arrived at platform number two of the station. The couple was travelling with their three minor daughters to their native place.

Tragic Accident At Barabanki Station

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Manoj Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur area in Azamgarh district, first helped his three daughters -- aged five years, three years and five months -- board the train. While he and his wife Vandana (35) were trying to get into the coach, the train started moving.

Manoj lost his balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the train. His wife also fell while trying to save him, officials said.

Passengers raised an alarm and pulled the emergency chain, following which the train was stopped. GRP and Railway Protection Force personnel reached the spot and rescued the couple.

Both were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared Manoj dead. Vandana was referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow due to her critical condition.

Police said a probe into the incident was underway. Preliminary investigation suggested that the couple lost balance while boarding the moving train.