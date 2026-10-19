Love Affair Sparks Deadly Clash, One Dead In Shahjahanpur

Discover how a long-standing family dispute over a love affair tragically escalated into a deadly clash in Shahjahanpur, leading to the death of a 50-year-old man and the detention of five individuals.

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Key Points A 50-year-old man died on Monday after a clash between two families in Shahjahanpur, allegedly over a love affair.

The dispute originated from a young woman's relationship with a youth, which led to tensions between their families.

On Sunday night, the clash escalated when members of the woman's family confronted the deceased, Ramesh, leading to a physical altercation.

Ramesh sustained serious injuries and died during treatment later that night.

Police have detained five people, including two women and three men, and registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 50-year-old man died during treatment after a clash between two families allegedly over a love affair here, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway

Five people, including two women, have been detained in connection with the incident, Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit told PTI.

Dixit said a youth living in the Katra police station area was in a relationship with a young woman. A few days ago, her family members alleged that he had taken her away and lodged a complaint with the police.

The woman was subsequently recovered, and she told a court that she wanted to live with the youth, the officer said.

Tensions had persisted between the two families following the incident, he added.

On Sunday night, Ramesh went out to buy gutkha when members of the woman's family arrived, and an argument broke out, escalating into a clash in which both sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks, Dixit said.

Ramesh sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital by the police, where he died during treatment later that night, he said.

Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide), along with provisions relating to abuse and assault, the officer said.

Five people, including two women and three men identified as Suresh, Rajpal and Sukhpal, have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

The last rites of the deceased are being conducted in the presence of the police, Dixit added.