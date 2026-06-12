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Murder Charge Added After Punjab Man Succumbs To Attack Injuries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 21:35 IST

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A land dispute in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, has tragically escalated into a murder case after Harpinder Singh succumbed to injuries from a brutal attack, leading to two arrests and an ongoing manhunt for five other suspects.

Key Points

  • Harpinder Singh, critically injured in an attack in Hoshiarpur's Mannan village, has died, prompting police to upgrade charges to murder.
  • The fatal assault is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing land dispute, with the victim having recently demarcated the contested property.
  • Police have arrested two individuals, Bhupinder Singh and Gurinder Singh, in connection with the attack, remanding them to six days of custody.
  • Five other accused, including Rajinder Singh alias Kaka, are currently absconding, with police actively conducting raids to apprehend them.

A man who was critically injured in an alleged attack in a village here succumbed to his injuries on Friday, following which police added a murder charge to the case and arrested two accused, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Harpinder Singh, a resident of Mannan village under the Sadar police station limits in Hoshiarpur.

 

Investigation Into Fatal Land Dispute

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Harpinder Singh was returning home from Hoshiarpur. He was allegedly intercepted near his house by a group who attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and other arms.

Police said Harpinder suffered serious injuries on his head, arms, legs and knees and was rushed to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur. He died during treatment on Friday morning.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife Sarabjit Kaur, a case was registered at Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following his death, the murder charge was added to the FIR, police said.

Sadar police station SHO Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh Malhi said preliminary investigation indicated that the attack may have stemmed from a land dispute between the two sides. He said Harpinder Singh had recently got the disputed land demarcated.

After examining CCTV footage from the area, police identified all seven accused allegedly involved in the attack, Malhi said.

Two accused -- Bhupinder Singh alias Mannu and Gurinder Singh alias Bhinda, both residents of Mannan -- have been arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to six days of police custody for questioning, he said.

Another accused, Rajinder Singh alias Kaka of Bassi Hast Khan, along with four others allegedly involved in the crime, remains absconding. Police said raids are underway to apprehend them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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