Ex-IAS Officer, Son Arrested After Man Dies In Delhi Metro Seat Dispute

A dispute over a senior citizen's seat on the Delhi Metro tragically led to the death of a 48-year-old man, resulting in the arrest of a former IAS officer and his son.

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Key Points A 48-year-old man died following an altercation over a senior citizen's seat on a Delhi Metro train on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station, involving the deceased, Pawan Sharma, and accused Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh.

Sharma allegedly sustained fatal head injuries after being slapped and pushed during the argument.

A former IAS officer, Sanjay Pratap Singh, and his son, a Supreme Court lawyer, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The case was registered on October 9 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by Sharma's mother.

A 48-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped and pushed during a dispute over a seat reserved for senior citizens inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Sunday.

A former IAS officer and his son have been arrested in connection with the case, police sources said.

Investigation Into The Metro Incident

The incident took place on October 8 at the Supreme Court Metro station, where the deceased, Pawan Sharma, allegedly got into an altercation with the two accused, identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh and his son Sidharth Singh, according to the FIR.

Police sources said both accused were arrested after the registration of the FIR.

The altercation reportedly began over a seat reserved for senior citizens. Sharma was allegedly slapped and pushed during the argument, causing him to fall and sustain head injuries, police said.

Metro staff took him to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in an ambulance, where he was declared dead, the FIR stated.

The case was registered on October 9 on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, Durga Sharma, under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police sources, Sanjay Pratap Singh is a former IAS officer who was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged bribery case. His son is a lawyer practising at the Supreme Court, they said.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the altercation and Sharma's death.