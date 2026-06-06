Jabalpur Double Tragedy: Husband Dies By Suicide After Wife's Death

A tragic sequence of events unfolded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, as a man died by suicide just a day after his wife was found dead in their home, with a suicide note implicating him in her demise following a domestic dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mayank Singh died by suicide in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a day after his wife, Neha Singh, was found dead.

Neha Singh's decomposed body was discovered by police after landlords reported a foul smell from their rented house.

A suicide note recovered from Mayank Singh claimed responsibility for his wife's death and made allegations against her family.

The couple, married in December 2023, had a dispute on June 3, and Neha's eight-year-old son confirmed parental arguments.

Police have registered separate cases of unnatural death and are investigating the tragic incident.

A man allegedly died by suicide a day after his wife's body was found hanging at their rented house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, a police official said on Saturday.

Mayank Singh's body was recovered from a vacant Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) residential building during the day. On Friday, his wife Neha Singh was found dead in their rented house under Adhartal police station limits, the official said.

Background To The Tragedy

"Neha and Mayank got married in December 2023 after the death of her first husband. She has an eight-year-old son from her first marriage. Neha had been working in Indore for the past year and returned to Jabalpur on May 28. The couple had a dispute on the night of June 3, after which she was not seen by anyone," area police station house officer Vipin Tamrakar said.

On Friday evening, the landlord informed police that the rented house was locked and a foul smell was emanating from inside, and a team that entered it found Neha's decomposed body, he added.

Investigation And Suicide Note

"A preliminary post-mortem examination indicated death by hanging. We began looking for Mayank, who had left his eight-year-old stepson at his sister's house on Friday morning and gone missing. On Saturday afternoon, information was received from Ranjhi police station that a man was found hanging in a vacant VFJ building," he said.

The body was of Mayank, he said, adding that a purported suicide note recovered from him stated that he was responsible for his wife's death.

The note also contained allegations against his mother-in-law and sister-in-law, police said.

The eight-year-old boy has told police that his parents had argued before the incident. Separate cases of unnatural death have been registered and further probe is underway, the official said.