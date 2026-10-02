Fatal Clash Over Speed Breaker In Deoria

A dispute over a speed breaker in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district tragically escalated, leading to the death of a 50-year-old man and subsequent police action against alleged assailants and negligent officials.

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Key Points A 50-year-old man, Rameshwar Tiwari, died following a clash over a speed breaker in Bhikam Chhapra village, Deoria.

His wife filed a complaint against six named individuals and ten unidentified persons for alleged assault with intent to kill.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, forming teams to apprehend the accused.

Four police officials, including the Lar police station in-charge, were suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case.

Senior police officials, including the Gorakhpur DIG, visited the crime scene and assured the victim's family of prompt action.

A 50-year-old man died during treatment after being seriously injured in a clash over the construction of a speed breaker in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into Fatal Speed Breaker Dispute

Rameshwar Tiwari, a resident of Bhikam Chhapra village, was allegedly assaulted during a dispute over the construction of a speed breaker on October 1. He was admitted to Deoria Medical College, where he died late Thursday night during treatment, police said.

His wife, Amrita Devi, lodged a complaint on Friday, naming six people -- Sanjay Tiwari, Deepak Tiwari, Pranjal Tiwari, Abhinit Tiwari, Aditya Tiwari and Nikhil Tiwari -- and 10 unidentified persons, accusing them of attacking her husband with the intention to kill him.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Lar police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Taking note of alleged negligence in the case, Deoria Superintendent of Police Abhijit R Shankar suspended Lar police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar, local inspector Ram Murat and two beat constables.

Gorakhpur DIG S Channappa, accompanied by the SP, visited Bhikam Chhapra village on Friday and inspected the crime scene. He also met the victim's family and assured them of necessary action.

The DIG directed officials concerned to ensure prompt and lawful action in the case, police said.