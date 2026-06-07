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Man Arrested After Fatal Cricket Match Altercation In Baghpat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 18:12 IST

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Authorities in Baghpat have arrested an individual in connection with the tragic death of a 27-year-old man who suffered a fatal head injury during a heated cricket match dispute in Bawli village.

Key Points

  • An accused, Suhel, was arrested in Baghpat, UP, for the death of 27-year-old Rashid.
  • Rashid sustained a fatal head injury during a dispute over a cricket match in Bawli village.
  • The altercation occurred on Friday, and Rashid died on Saturday in a Delhi hospital.
  • Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the victim's father, Shakur.

An accused was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man who was injured during a dispute over a cricket match in Bawli village under the Baraut police station area here, officials said.

Circle Officer Anshu Jain said a clash broke out between two groups while playing cricket in Bawli village on Friday. During the altercation, Rashid (27) sustained a severe head injury after allegedly being hit by the accused, Suhel, with a bat.

 

He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where he died on Saturday, the police said.

A case was registered after a complaint by the deceased's father, Shakur. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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