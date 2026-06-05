Alligator Attack Claims Man's Life In Lakhimpur Kheri

A tragic alligator attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, highlighting the dangers of wildlife encounters in local water bodies.

Key Points A 46-year-old man, Khushi Ram, died following an alligator attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Sutiya Nullah, a water channel known to have an alligator population.

Villagers rescued Khushi Ram after the attack, but he succumbed to severe bite injuries.

Forest officials confirmed the incident, stating the attack site was revenue land, not under forest jurisdiction.

Local residents had previously been advised to avoid the alligator-infested water channel.

A 46-year-old man died after being attacked by an alligator in a water channel near Ballipur village, officials said on Friday.

Tragic Alligator Attack In Lakhimpur Kheri

The deceased, identified as Khushi Ram, a resident of Surjipurwa village under Majhgain police station area, was attacked at Sutiya Nullah on Thursday while he had gone there for some work, villagers said. According to them, an alligator suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him. Hearing his cries for help, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and managed to drive away the reptile using sticks.

Khushi Ram sustained serious bite injuries on his hands, back and abdomen. He was rescued by villagers and taken to the Nighasan Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, villagers said.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa Buffer Zone Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the incident, but said the area where the attack took place was revenue land and did not fall under forest jurisdiction. Majhgain Forest Range Officer Ankit Kumar said the Sutiya Nullah was known to have a population of alligators and villagers had been advised not to visit the water channel.