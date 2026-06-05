HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Alligator Attack Claims Man's Life In Lakhimpur Kheri

Alligator Attack Claims Man's Life In Lakhimpur Kheri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 12:30 IST

x

A tragic alligator attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, highlighting the dangers of wildlife encounters in local water bodies.

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old man, Khushi Ram, died following an alligator attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred at Sutiya Nullah, a water channel known to have an alligator population.
  • Villagers rescued Khushi Ram after the attack, but he succumbed to severe bite injuries.
  • Forest officials confirmed the incident, stating the attack site was revenue land, not under forest jurisdiction.
  • Local residents had previously been advised to avoid the alligator-infested water channel.

A 46-year-old man died after being attacked by an alligator in a water channel near Ballipur village, officials said on Friday.

Tragic Alligator Attack In Lakhimpur Kheri

The deceased, identified as Khushi Ram, a resident of Surjipurwa village under Majhgain police station area, was attacked at Sutiya Nullah on Thursday while he had gone there for some work, villagers said. According to them, an alligator suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him. Hearing his cries for help, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and managed to drive away the reptile using sticks.

 

Khushi Ram sustained serious bite injuries on his hands, back and abdomen. He was rescued by villagers and taken to the Nighasan Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, villagers said.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa Buffer Zone Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the incident, but said the area where the attack took place was revenue land and did not fall under forest jurisdiction. Majhgain Forest Range Officer Ankit Kumar said the Sutiya Nullah was known to have a population of alligators and villagers had been advised not to visit the water channel.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri
Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri
Man Dies After Attack In Uttar Pradesh; Village Head Accused
Man Dies After Attack In Uttar Pradesh; Village Head Accused
Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Pauri Garhwal
Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Pauri Garhwal
Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Man Killed After Altercation In Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh
Man Killed After Altercation In Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Neha Dhupia's Stunning Black Avatar Wins Hearts1:26

Neha Dhupia's Stunning Black Avatar Wins Hearts

Kriti Sanon visits Tirumala Temple ahead of 'Cocktail 2' release0:36

Kriti Sanon visits Tirumala Temple ahead of 'Cocktail 2'...

Poonam Dhillon expresses surprise over Upasana Singh's presence at FWICE press conference amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 row10:44

Poonam Dhillon expresses surprise over Upasana Singh's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO