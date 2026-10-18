Man Dies After Assault At Hapur Flour Mill; Two Held

A tragic incident in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, saw a 55-year-old man die on Sunday after an alleged assault at a local flour mill, prompting police to launch an investigation and detain two suspects.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 55-year-old man died on Sunday after an alleged assault at a flour mill in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased, Naseem Ahmed, was reportedly beaten after an argument broke out at the mill.

Police have taken two individuals into custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

Family members claim Naseem Ahmed was a journalist, but police have not confirmed this.

A 55-year-old man on Sunday died after he was allegedly assaulted following an argument at a flour mill in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said.

Investigation Underway In Hapur Assault Case

The deceased, identified as Naseem Ahmed, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony on Bulandshahr Road, had gone to a flour mill on Jarothi Road in the Hapur Dehat police station area in connection with an advertisement when an argument broke out over some issue, they said.

Ahmed was allegedly beaten up by people present at the mill, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to a community health centre on Garh Road after his condition deteriorated, where doctors declared him dead.

Superintendent of Police Madhuban Kumar Singh reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and inspected the scene.

The SP said two people had been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident. Further action would be taken after the facts emerge, he added.

His family members claim that Ahmad was a journalist. However, police did not confirm it.