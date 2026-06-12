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Jaisalmer Man Detained For Suspected Anti-National Links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 16:09 IST

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Security agencies in Jaisalmer have detained Mushtaq Ali for suspected involvement in anti-national activities, following specific intelligence inputs from the Khariya border area.

Key Points

  • Mushtaq Ali was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of anti-national activities.
  • He was apprehended from the Khariya border area following specific intelligence inputs.
  • Ali is currently being questioned by intelligence agencies in Jaisalmer.
  • Additional security personnel have been deployed in the Nachna area as a precautionary measure.

A man was detained by security agencies here on Friday on suspicion of involvement in anti-national activities, officials said.

The man, identified as Mushtaq Ali, is a resident of Hingolo ki Dhani in Khariya under the Nachna police station area.

 

According to officials, he was detained from the Khariya border area following specific intelligence inputs regarding suspicious activities and possible links to anti-national elements.

Police sources said Ali was subsequently taken from Nachna to Jaisalmer for questioning by intelligence agencies.

As a precautionary measure, additional security personnel have been deployed in the Nachna area, officials said. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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