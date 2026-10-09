Goa Job Scam: Man Detained After Claiming Excise Post With Fake Letter

Discover how a man was detained in Goa after attempting to impersonate an additional excise commissioner, allegedly paying Rs 27 lakh for a fake government job appointment letter.

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Key Points Manoj Talekar was detained on Thursday after attempting to assume the role of additional excise commissioner in Goa with a fraudulent appointment letter.

Talekar allegedly paid Rs 27 lakh to Ajit Shankhwalkar for the promised government job.

An FIR has been registered against Talekar for impersonation, and authorities are now searching for Shankhwalkar.

The incident occurred when department staff verified his claims and found no legitimate appointment order.

A man who allegedly paid Rs 27 lakh to "bag" a government job was detained after turning up at the Goa Excise Department with what he claimed was an appointment letter and briefly occupying the additional excise commissioner's chair, officials said.

Goa Job Scam Uncovered

After walking into the office on Thursday, Manoj Talekar claimed he had been appointed to the post, which became vacant after the transfer of the incumbent, Asvin Chandru, an IAS officer.

The department staff checked with senior officials and found that no appointment order had been issued in his name. They then alerted the police.

A senior police official from Panaji said Talekar was detained and an FIR was registered against him for impersonation.

During questioning, Talekar allegedly told the police that he had paid Rs 27 lakh to one Ajit Shankhwalkar, who promised him a government job. Shankhwalkar subsequently handed him an appointment letter and asked him to take charge as Goa's additional excise commissioner, the official said.

Talekar produced an order allegedly signed by the previous excise commissioner appointing him to the post, the official said.

Efforts are underway to trace Shankhwalkar, the official added.