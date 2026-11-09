Kolkata Man Held After Firing Shots During Kali Puja Argument

Police in Kolkata have detained a man for allegedly firing shots in the air during a Kali Puja celebration dispute, sparking an investigation into the incident and the recovery of the firearm.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A man was detained on Monday for allegedly firing two rounds in the air during a Kali Puja dispute in Kolkata's Sarsuna area.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Rakshit Para following an argument with a local resident.

Police seized empty cartridges from the scene, but the firearm used in the incident is yet to be recovered.

A written complaint has been lodged, and officers are questioning the accused about the firearm's origin and potential accomplices.

A man has been detained for allegedly firing two rounds in the air following a dispute over Kali Puja celebrations in Kolkata's Sarsuna area, police said on Monday.

Investigation Into Firing Incident

The incident took place on Sunday night at Rakshit Para when the accused reportedly got into an argument with a local resident, they said.

During the heated exchange, the accused allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds in the air before fleeing the spot, a senior police officer said.

"A police team seized empty cartridges from the area. However, the firearm is yet to be recovered," he said.

A written complaint has also been lodged in connection with the incident.

"Our officers are questioning him to ascertain how he procured the firearm, and whether anyone else was involved in the incident," the officer said.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added.