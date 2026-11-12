Passenger Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat On Wainganga Express

A hoax bomb threat caused significant disruption for passengers on the Wainganga Superfast Express in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, leading to a thorough search and the apprehension of the individual responsible.

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Key Points A bomb threat halted the 12252 Wainganga Superfast Express at Rajnandgaon station on Thursday.

The train was stopped for one and a half hours while a bomb disposal squad searched the coaches.

The threat was confirmed to be a hoax, and no explosive device was found on board.

A passenger who made the bomb claim was taken into custody and is being questioned by GRP officials.

The passenger reportedly gave inconsistent information regarding his address during interrogation.

A bomb threat led to an express train to halt for one and half hours at the Rajnandgaon station in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, but it turned out to be a hoax and a passenger was being questioned, officials said.

Investigation Into The Incident

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm when the 12252 Wainganga Superfast Express (Korba-Yesvantpur) had arrived at platform number 2 of the Rajnandgaon station, station master R K Burman told PTI.

A passenger approached the loco pilot and claimed that there was a bomb on the train which would go off within 10 minutes. He then fled, leaving his luggage behind, Burman said.

A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were called in to search the train. After it was established that there was no explosive device on board, the train resumed its journey at around 4 pm, the official said.

The passenger was taken into custody after he returned to the station to collect his luggage and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

During interrogation, the man reportedly gave inconsistent information about his address, claiming at different times that he was from Bilaspur and Bilha. His identity and the circumstances of his presence at the railway station were being verified, GRP officials said.