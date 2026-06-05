Cyber Crooks Defraud Thane Man Of Rs 9 Lakh Via Malicious Gas Bill Link

A Thane man was recently defrauded of Rs 9.08 lakh by cyber criminals using a malicious APK link and a fake gas bill payment app, highlighting the growing threat of online scams targeting utility payments and remote device access.

Key Points A 57-year-old Thane resident was defrauded of Rs 9.08 lakh in a cyber scam related to gas bill payment.

Fraudsters sent a malicious APK link disguised as a Mahanagar Gas bill update, installing a 'Gas Bill' app on his phone.

The victim was prompted to make a nominal payment, and then instructed to change phone settings, which granted remote access to the criminals.

Shortly after gaining remote access, Rs 9.08 lakh was debited from the man's bank account in three separate transactions.

A case has been registered at Khadakpada police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, with further investigation underway.

A 57-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly defrauded of Rs 9.08 lakh by cyber criminals through a malicious link under the pretext of updating his Mahanagar Gas bill payment, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place between May 19 and June 1.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The complainant, a resident of Kalyan, had already paid his gas bill online when he received a fraudulent communication claiming non-payment. The message had an APK link, which installed an application called "Gas Bill" on his phone, said an official.

An APK (Android Package Kit) is the file format Android uses to install apps.

The app prompted the complainant to make a nominal payment of Rs 12 using his debit card, net banking, or credit card. When the payment failed, the sender of the message told him to change certain settings on his mobile phone.

"As soon as the settings were changed, the fraudsters gained remote access to the victim's device. Recognising suspicious activity, the man disconnected the call, but shortly after, Rs 9.08 lakh was debited from his bank account in three separate transactions," an official said.

A case has been registered at the Khadakpada police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, the official added.