Man dances away to renounce Indian citizenship

An undated viral video of an Indian citizen dancing all the way to become a citizen of New Zealand has angered and divided netizens.

Photograph: Screengrab courtesy meribillimenumeow2/Instagram

In the viral video, the unknown man can be seen taking off his Indian cricket team jersey in public amidst cheers as he accepts the citizenship of New Zealand.

The twist in the tale comes when he removes his Indian jersey to reveal that he is wearing a New Zealand cricket jersey underneath.

People around him can be seen clapping and cheering him on as he dances away at the New Zealand citizenship ceremony.

A social media user called the man in the video as a ‘chameleon’ as he felt it was inappropriate to change citizenship for greener pastures.

Another ‘X’ user wrote, “Please make sure he never steps foot in India.”

An angry user wrote, “What is he celebrating? Denouncing Indian citizenship? Or getting New Zealand citizenship? It is not hilarious, it is immaturity.”

Though there were supporters of the New Zealander, too, with one user writing, “Lucky Guy… hate him but deep inside we all want that.”

Another one wrote, “As an Indian, Bro is literally going from India (hell) to heaven (New Zealand). Hope he integrates in NZ society by following their rules, regulations live the kiwi way of lifestyle.”

One guy wrote, “Lucky Guy. Congratulations. This is what every Indian dreams.”

“New Zealand citizenship (developed country) is way better than Indian passport. If you don’t travel international you can’t experience the weakness of Indian passport,” added another user.

Another one wrote, “80% Indians are ready for it but they can’t speak.”

In 2024, the Indian government in a statement in the Rajya Sabha stated that 18 lakhs Indians have renounced their citizenship in the last 13 years.

The ministry of external affairs in a statement in the Lok Sabha said, “The reason for renouncing or taking citizenship of other country is personal. The government recognises the potential of the global workplace in an era of knowledge economy. It has also brought about transformational change in its engagement with the Indian diaspora.”