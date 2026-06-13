HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Unidentified Assailants Shoot Man In Chandigarh Chemist Shop

Unidentified Assailants Shoot Man In Chandigarh Chemist Shop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 16:43 IST

x

In a shocking incident, two unidentified men shot and critically injured a man at a busy chemist shop in Chandigarh's Sector 11, prompting a police investigation into the brazen daylight attack.

Key Points

  • A man was critically injured in a shooting at a chemist shop in Chandigarh's busy Sector 11 market.
  • Two unidentified assailants, wearing caps and masks, fled the scene after the attack.
  • CCTV footage captured one of the attackers firing a pistol at close range near the cash counter.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the incident in the area adjacent to PGIMER.

Two unidentified men allegedly shot at a man at a chemist shop in Sector 11 here on Saturday, police said, adding that the critically injured man has been shifted for treatment.

After firing, the assailants, who were wearing caps and masks, fled from the crime spot.

 

In CCTV footage of the incident, the two men were standing near the cash counter of the shop. Then one of them took out a pistol and opened fire at the man standing near the cash counter from very close range.

Police said the investigation in the matter was underway.

Notably, the main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops that see heavy footfall daily. The place where the incident took place lies adjoining PGIMER here.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Shot Dead Outside Chandigarh Gym in Broad Daylight
Amritsar Man Killed in Targeted Shooting; Police Investigate
Amritsar Man Killed in Targeted Shooting; Police Investigate
Medical Store Owner Injured in Shooting
Medical Store Owner Injured in Shooting
Gurugram Firing: Two Arrested Over Rs 11.5 Lakh Financial Dispute
Shopkeeper Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Ferozepur
Shopkeeper Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Ferozepur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting 'Cocktail 2'0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO