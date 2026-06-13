Unidentified Assailants Shoot Man In Chandigarh Chemist Shop

In a shocking incident, two unidentified men shot and critically injured a man at a busy chemist shop in Chandigarh's Sector 11, prompting a police investigation into the brazen daylight attack.

Key Points A man was critically injured in a shooting at a chemist shop in Chandigarh's busy Sector 11 market.

Two unidentified assailants, wearing caps and masks, fled the scene after the attack.

CCTV footage captured one of the attackers firing a pistol at close range near the cash counter.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident in the area adjacent to PGIMER.

Two unidentified men allegedly shot at a man at a chemist shop in Sector 11 here on Saturday, police said, adding that the critically injured man has been shifted for treatment.

After firing, the assailants, who were wearing caps and masks, fled from the crime spot.

In CCTV footage of the incident, the two men were standing near the cash counter of the shop. Then one of them took out a pistol and opened fire at the man standing near the cash counter from very close range.

Police said the investigation in the matter was underway.

Notably, the main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops that see heavy footfall daily. The place where the incident took place lies adjoining PGIMER here.