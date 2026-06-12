Court Convicts Man For Harassing Census Enumerator

A Delhi court has swiftly convicted a 43-year-old man for harassing a Census enumerator during her official duty in Dwarka, underscoring the legal consequences for such misconduct.

Key Points A 43-year-old man was convicted for harassing a Census enumerator in Delhi's Dwarka.

The incident occurred while the enumerator was conducting official census-related work.

Police registered the case on May 19, arrested the accused on May 20, and filed a chargesheet within 40 hours.

The court delivered a conviction, highlighting the swift legal process.

A 43-year-old man accused of harassing a Census enumerator during the course of her official duty in Delhi's Dwarka has been convicted by a court on Friday, police said.

Swift Justice For Harassment Case

The case was registered at Dwarka North police station on May 19 after a complaint was received that a man had misbehaved with an enumerator while she was conducting census-related work.

According to police, the accused allegedly fled after the incident but was traced and apprehended during the investigation. He was arrested on May 20 and produced before a court the same day.

"The chargesheet was filed before the court on May 21, within 40 hours of the registration of the FIR. Investigators had also requested an expeditious trial in the matter," a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Panwar, a resident of Vipin Garden in west Delhi, was convicted by the court on Friday.