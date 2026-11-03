Dreams Of Victim Lead Man To Confess To Murder

A man in Dombivli has confessed to the murder of his friend during a drunken fight, claiming he was driven by fear after the victim repeatedly appeared in his dreams.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man, Prabhu Karkade, confessed to killing his friend Pallav Kadam during a drunken quarrel in Dombivli.

Karkade claimed he was scared because the victim repeatedly appeared in his dreams, prompting him to approach the police on Monday.

The accused admitted to beating Kadam to death and disposing of the body in a sack near Kopar Link road.

Police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is ongoing.

Claiming that the victim repeatedly appeared in his dreams and he was very scared as a result, a man has confessed to killing his friend during a drunken quarrel, police said on Tuesday.

Dreams Lead To Murder Confession

Prabhu Karkade (24), a housekeeping worker, resident of Dombivli in the district, was arrested on Monday after he approached police, said Senior Police Inspector Prafulla Jadhav.

The body of Pallav alias Vishal Madhukar Kadam (43) had been found two weeks ago at Motha village near Dombivli, the official said.

After he was detained, Karkade allegedly confessed, stating that he had beaten Kadam to death inside the latter's house while they were drinking together.

He allegedly disposed of the body by packing it into a sack and dumping it in the grass on an isolated patch of land near the Kopar Link road.

But afterwards, the victim appeared in his dreams again and again, scaring him, he told police.

He also pointed out the location where he had dumped the body.

A case of murder was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was on, police said.