Dramatic Scene As Man Clings To Moving Thar During Police Impound Attempt In Gurugram

A dramatic incident unfolded in Gurugram on Wednesday when a man clung to a moving Mahindra Thar as traffic police attempted to impound the vehicle following an inspection for violations.

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Key Points A man clung to a moving Mahindra Thar's window in Gurugram on Wednesday during a police impound attempt.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after traffic police stopped the Thar for lacking a number plate and having tinted windows.

Occupants allegedly created a ruckus, refused to produce documents, and behaved indecently towards police personnel.

Police seized the vehicle and initiated action under relevant legal provisions.

A young man clung to the driver-side window of a moving Mahindra Thar for a considerable distance as traffic police attempted to impound the vehicle after its occupants allegedly created a ruckus during an inspection in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident is also making rounds on social media, they added.

Gurugram Police Action

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when traffic personnel stopped a black Thar at Sohna Chowk for inspection after noticing that it had no number plate and its windows were covered with tinted film.

When the police asked the driver to produce the vehicle's documents, he failed to do so, following which the personnel initiated the process of impounding the vehicle.

The occupants allegedly created a commotion, got into an altercation with the police personnel, behaved indecently towards them and refused to produce the required documents, police said.

During the police action, one of the men initially stood in front of the Thar. As the vehicle began moving forward, he clung to the driver-side window and remained in that position for a considerable distance, they added.

Following the incident, an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) from the Dial-112 service reached the spot.

The police seized the Thar and initiated action under relevant legal provisions.

"The vehicle was stopped because it lacked a number plate and had tinted (black) film on its windows. As no valid documents could be produced, the vehicle was seized, and further action is currently underway," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.