Delhi Man Loses Rs 1.35 Lakh In Driver Job Fraud

A Delhi resident has reportedly lost Rs 1.35 lakh in an elaborate job scam involving promises of a driver's position with a substantial monthly salary, highlighting the growing threat of employment fraud.

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Key Points A Delhi resident was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1.35 lakh in a fake job scheme.

Two individuals promised the complainant a driver's job with a monthly salary of Rs 32,000.

The victim made initial payments in January this year and further transfers between August 1 and 26.

The promised job was never provided, the money was not returned, and the accused are now demanding an additional Rs 20,000.

A man was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.35 lakh by two persons who promised to arrange a driver's job with a monthly salary of Rs 32,000, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Fraudulent Scheme

The case was registered at the Cyber Police Station East on October 20 under various sections of the BNS, read the FIR.

According to the complainant, a resident of Delhi, he approached a man while searching for a job in January this year.

"The accused promised to arrange employment and initially demanded Rs 20,000, which the complainant transferred through two online transactions. The accused subsequently introduced him to another person, who assured him of a driver's job with a monthly salary of Rs 32,000 at the residence of senior officers," read the FIR.

The complainant alleged that he transferred another Rs 1.15 lakh through 11 online transactions between August 1 and 26, as demanded by the second accused.

However, the promised job was not provided, and the money was not returned, the complaint alleged. The complainant further alleged that both the accused were demanding an additional Rs 20,000 from him.