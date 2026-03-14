Ranchi Man Injured After Contacting High-Tension Wire on Train Roof

A man in Ranchi suffered critical burn injuries after jumping onto a train roof and coming into contact with a high-tension wire, prompting immediate medical response and raising safety concerns at the railway station.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Ranchi was severely burned after jumping onto a train roof and contacting a high-tension wire.

The incident occurred at Ranchi railway station on platform number 2.

The man, identified as Masko Oraon, is receiving treatment at a railway hospital.

Railway authorities responded quickly, providing immediate assistance and medical care.

A man jumped from the foot overbridge onto the roof of a train at Ranchi railway station and received serious burn injuries after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wire on Saturday, police said.

The man was admitted to Railway hospital with burn injuries, they said.

The incident happened at platform number 2.

"A person jumped from the foot overbridge onto the roof of a train in an alleged attempt of suicide. After moving some distance ahead, he came in contact with the overhead electric wires and got injured," a railway statement said.

The Railway Protection Force and railway staff immediately reached the spot, and the injured person was promptly sent to the railway hospital for treatment, it stated.

Sohan Lal, sub-inspector at Ranchi railway police station, said the man came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire, carrying around 25,000 volts, and fell down immediately on the roof, and his clothes burned, he said.

The man, identified as Masko Oraon (28), was immediately rushed to the hospital, Lal said.