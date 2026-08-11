Man books 5-star hotel room, kills 2 daughters, attempts suicide

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two young daughters inside a five-star hotel room, later attempting suicide, reportedly driven by a marital dispute and suspicions of infidelity.

IMAGE: A note recovered from the scene indicated a marital dispute and suspicion of his wife's infidelity as the motive. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters, aged 5 and 10, in a Bengaluru five-star hotel room.

The accused, identified as Imran, later attempted suicide and is currently recovering in hospital.

Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangulated his two minor daughters inside a five-star hotel room and later attempted suicide, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Zehara (5) and Shaik Zoya (10), they said.

Investigation Underway

A police team was rushed to the hotel after its security manager alerted them in the evening about the suspected deaths of two children, police said.

Police said Imran, a resident of Nagavara in north Bengaluru, allegedly strangulated his two daughters before attempting suicide.

A note recovered from the spot stated that he was involved in a marital dispute with his wife and suspected her of having an illicit relationship. He also claimed to have evidence of the alleged relationship, police said.

"We are verifying the allegations and have taken up the case. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the killings," a senior police officer said.

Accused Hospitalised

The accused was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital by hotel staff and is stated to be out of danger, the officer said. Further investigation is underway.