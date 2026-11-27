Police in Indore have registered a significant case against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife following an unfulfilled dowry demand, highlighting the continued enforcement of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

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Key Points Indore police registered a case against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on Friday.

The alleged triple talaq occurred after the husband's demand for a car as dowry was not fulfilled.

The man is booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The 2019 law prohibits instant triple talaq and provides for imprisonment of up to three years for offenders.

Police have registered a case against a man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife after his demand for a car as dowry was not fulfilled, an official said on Friday.

Understanding The Triple Talaq Law

The woman was allegedly harassed at her matrimonial home in the Chandan Nagar police station area over the demand for a car as dowry, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

The woman alleged that her husband pronounced talaq three times with the intention of ending their marriage after the demand remained unfulfilled, Singh said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against her husband under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the Dowry Prohibition Act and other relevant provisions. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The 2019 law prohibits the practice of pronouncing talaq three times at once to dissolve a marriage and provides for imprisonment of up to three years for offenders.