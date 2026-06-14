Man Booked For Filming Women In Thane Bathroom

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly filming two women through a bathroom window in Bhiwandi, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act as authorities launch a detailed probe.

Key Points An FIR has been filed against a man in Thane for allegedly filming two women through a bathroom window.

The incident in Sarang village, Bhiwandi, was reported by a 16-year-old youth.

The accused allegedly used a stick and mobile phone to record the teenager's mother and aunt.

Charges include voyeurism under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Police are actively searching for the accused, who is currently absconding, with no arrests made yet.

An FIR has been registered against a man for allegedly filming two women through a bathroom window of their house in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late at night on June 8 at a bungalow located in Sarang village. According to the police, a 16-year-old youth noticed the activity and subsequently lodged a formal complaint.

Bhiwandi Voyeurism Case: Accused Absconding

The accused, a resident of the same locality, allegedly used a stick to position a mobile phone near the bathroom window of the complainant's house to surreptitiously record a video of the teenager's mother and aunt.

An FIR has been registered under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to voyeurism and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, given the minor status of the complainant.

"A detailed probe into the crime is currently underway. No one has been arrested as yet," a police officer said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the accused, who is currently absconding.