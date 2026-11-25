Discover the shocking incident in Faridabad where a man allegedly locked two female police personnel inside his home during a domestic dispute, leading to a police case and attempted arrest.

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Key Points A man in Faridabad allegedly locked two female police personnel inside his home on Tuesday.

The officers were accompanying the man's estranged wife, Gudiya, to retrieve her and her children's winter clothes.

The police personnel were rescued only after they called the police station seeking help.

Based on Gudiya's complaint, police have registered a case against Vijay, his mother and others.

When police attempted to arrest Vijay on Wednesday, he locked himself inside his house and abused the officers.

Police have booked a man in Faridabad for allegedly locking two female police personnel inside his home, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Incident

According to the police, the action followed a complaint lodged by Gudiya, the wife of Vijay Hindu, at the Palla police station.

Gudiya married Vijay in 2008, and the couple has children together. In 2018, Vijay married another woman named Priti. Gudiya started living separately with the children after Vijay started harassing her, the complaint alleged.

According to Gudiya, her winter clothes, as well as those of her children, were at Vijay's house.

On Tuesday, two female police personnel accompanied Gudiya to Vijay's home to retrieve the clothes. However, Vijay allegedly locked the two policewomen inside a room, trapping them for quite some time. They were rescued only after they called the police station seeking help.

Based on Gudiya's complaint, police have registered a case against Vijay, his mother and others.

When police reached his house on Wednesday to nab him, he locked himself inside and hurled abuses at the officers. A senior police officer said the accused will be arrested soon.