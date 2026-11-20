Pune police have registered a case against an individual for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from a prominent civil services coaching institute by threatening to damage its reputation and file complaints with various agencies.

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Key Points Pune police have registered a case against Mauli Duchal for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from SRIRAM'S IAS coaching institute on Friday.

Duchal reportedly threatened to file complaints with agencies like EOW, SARTHI, BARTI, MAHAJYOTI, and TRTI, and approach the media to damage the institute's image.

The alleged incidents occurred between October 1 and 26, with complaints filed on October 22 after initial communication.

Police are investigating if the accused attempted similar extortion from other coaching institutes in Pune.

Authorities are verifying if Mauli Duchal was genuinely a student of the institute as he claimed.

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a coaching institute for civil services exams in Pune by threatening to file complaints against it and damage its reputation, officials said on Friday.

Accused Identified, Demands Made

The accused, identified as Mauli Duchal, allegedly contacted the management of SRIRAM'S IAS coaching institute through phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

He demanded money for withdrawing complaints filed against the institute with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and other departments, they said.

An offence was registered at Vishrambaug police station under sections 308 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint filed by Kshitij Dilip Barve (34), the branch head of the institute. The alleged incidents took place between October 1 and 26, police said.

Threats and Ongoing Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said the accused allegedly threatened to file complaints against the institute with agencies such as SARTHI, BARTI, MAHAJYOTI and TRTI and approach the media to malign its image if the money was not paid.

According to the police, the accused and the institute's representatives were in communication between October 1 and 21.

"On October 22, he allegedly filed complaints against the institute with various agencies. He continued contacting the institute for the next four days, but its management did not agree to his demands, following which the accused continued pursuing the complaints," Rawale said.

"Preliminary information suggested that the accused might have attempted to extort money from other coaching institutes in a similar manner. Police are examining an earlier complaint filed by him with the EOW against some coaching institutes and a subsequent application in which he stated that he had no grievance against them," the DCP said.

The accused had told the management of SRIRAM'S IAS that he was a student, but police were verifying his background to ascertain whether he was actually enrolled at the institute, Rawale said.

The accused has not been arrested so far and a police team has been sent to trace him, according to him.