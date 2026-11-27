Latur police have registered a case against a man for allegedly defrauding donors by diverting funds collected for underprivileged students through a social organisation's Instagram page to his personal bank account.

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Key Points Police in Latur have registered a case against Prashant Prabhakar Surwase for allegedly cheating donors by diverting funds.

Surwase reportedly used the Instagram page of Samata Foundation in July this year to solicit donations for underprivileged students.

Donations made via a QR code were allegedly credited to Surwase's personal bank account instead of the foundation's official account.

The alleged fraud was discovered on September 22 when a complainant verified a Rs 100 donation.

The case was filed on November 25, and Surwase faces charges under the IT Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly cheating donors by collecting money in the name a social organisation on the pretext of providing educational materials to underprivileged students and diverting the donations to his personal bank account.

Allegations Of Fund Diversion

The case was filed against the accused, Prashant Prabhakar Surwase, on November 25 at the Cyber Police Station in Latur.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kale.

As per the complaint, a post was uploaded on the Instagram page of Samata Foundation, a social organisation, in July this year, appealing to citizens to contribute towards purchasing educational materials for deprived students. The post reportedly provided a QR code for making donations.

On September 22, the complainant scanned the QR code and transferred Rs 100 as a donation. However, on verifying the transaction, he found that the amount had been credited to the personal bank account of Surwase instead of the foundation's official account, the complaint stated.

Further scrutiny of the organisation's registration documents and audit reports brought to light discrepancies, raising suspicion about the misuse of the foundation's name and the collection of donations.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Surwase under Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 316(2) (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property or valuable security) and 319(2) (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).