Legal Action Taken After Man Marries 15-Year-Old In Maharashtra

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, have initiated legal proceedings against a man accused of marrying a 15-year-old girl, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat child marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

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Key Points Police in Beed, Maharashtra, have registered a case against a man for marrying a 15-year-old girl.

The wedding reportedly took place on November 10 at a temple in Charhata.

The man allegedly proceeded with the marriage despite knowing the girl was below the legal marriageable age of 18.

A case has been registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act based on a gram panchayat official's complaint.

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Sunday.

The wedding took place on November 10 at a temple in Charhata, they said.

An official from the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit later received a tip-off, and during questioning, it came to light that the bride was 15 years old, a police official said.

The accused went ahead with the marriage despite being aware that the girl was below the legal marriageable age of 18, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a gram panchayat official, the police have registered a case against the man under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he added.