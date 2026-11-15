Home  » News » Legal Action Taken After Man Marries 15-Year-Old In Maharashtra

Legal Action Taken After Man Marries 15-Year-Old In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 15:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, have initiated legal proceedings against a man accused of marrying a 15-year-old girl, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat child marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Beed, Maharashtra, have registered a case against a man for marrying a 15-year-old girl.
  • The wedding reportedly took place on November 10 at a temple in Charhata.
  • The man allegedly proceeded with the marriage despite knowing the girl was below the legal marriageable age of 18.
  • A case has been registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act based on a gram panchayat official's complaint.

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Sunday.

The wedding took place on November 10 at a temple in Charhata, they said.

 

An official from the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit later received a tip-off, and during questioning, it came to light that the bride was 15 years old, a police official said.

The accused went ahead with the marriage despite being aware that the girl was below the legal marriageable age of 18, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a gram panchayat official, the police have registered a case against the man under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

child marriagebeed policemaharashtra crimeminor bridelegal age marriage

More From Rediff

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

Related Stories

Authorities Halt Child Marriage In Maharashtra's Beed

Authorities Halt Child Marriage In Maharashtra's Beed

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali