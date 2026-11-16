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Maharashtra Man Allegedly Kills Wife With Stone, Flees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 17:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Maharashtra's Beed district are searching for a man who allegedly bludgeoned his 55-year-old wife to death with a stone in the early hours of Monday, sparking a murder investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband in Beed district in the early hours of Monday.
  • The incident took place around 5 am in the Anandwadi area of Shirur Kasar tehsil.
  • The accused, identified as Vishnu Kadam, attacked his wife Bhivsabai with a heavy stone before fleeing.
  • Chaklamba police are actively searching for the absconding accused and investigating the motive for the killing.

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone by her husband at a village in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am in the Anandwadi area of Shirur Kasar tehsil, triggering panic in the locality, assistant police inspector Sachin Ingale of Chakalamba police station said.

 

He said that the accused, Vishnu Kadam, attacked his wife Bhivsabai with a heavy stone and fled the scene.

The Chaklamba police have launched a search to trace the absconding accused, and a probe is underway to ascertain the motive for the killing.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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