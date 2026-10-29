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Tragic End For Labourer Who Tried To Stop Nanded Brawl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 16:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Nanded, Maharashtra, saw a 20-year-old labourer brutally murdered after he attempted to mediate a violent clash between two groups, leading to the arrest of twelve individuals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old labourer was fatally attacked in Nanded district on Thursday.
  • The incident occurred when he intervened in a clash between two groups over an old dispute on Wednesday.
  • He was beaten with sticks and stones and declared dead on arrival at Mudkhed rural hospital.
  • Twelve persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.
  • A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on his mother's complaint.

A 20-year-old labourer was beaten to death with sticks and stones when he tried to intervene in a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said on Thursday.

Arrests Made In Nanded Murder Case

Twelve persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place in Nandinagar in Mudkhed tehsil on Wednesday, he added.

 

"Arjun alias Ajay Shivaji Nakalwad intervened when a clash broke out between two groups over an old dispute. However, the two groups attacked him with sticks and stones. He was rushed to Mudkhed rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

Based on the complaint by his mother, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences, the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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