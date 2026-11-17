In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Beed district, a man was brutally beaten to death and his friend injured by four individuals over suspicion of theft, leading to the arrest of all accused.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Beed district on Sunday afternoon.

His friend was also injured in the brutal attack.

Four persons tied the victims to a tractor's plough and drawbar and thrashed them with pipes over suspicion of theft.

The victim, Sambhaji Vishwanath Saruk, succumbed to his injuries at a primary health centre.

Neknoor police have registered a murder case and arrested all four accused on Monday.

A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death, and his friend was injured after four persons tied them to a tractor and thrashed them with pipes over suspicion of theft in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Beed Police Investigate Brutal Attack

The Neknoor police have registered a murder case and arrested all four accused in connection with the brutal attack that took place at Wangaon in Beed tehsil on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, the victims, Sambhaji Vishwanath Saruk and Harsh Vikas Jadhav, both residents of Nandgaon in Washi tehsil of Dharashiv district, had arrived at Wangaon to inspect a used two-wheeler belonging to one Mukadam Ashok Kagde.

At Kagde's house, four persons allegedly suspected the duo of stealing Rs 50,000 in cash and a mobile phone. They then allegedly tied Saruk to a tractor's plough and Jadhav to its drawbar, and thrashed them with pipes before fleeing the spot once Saruk lost consciousness, the official said.

Once the assailants left, Jadhav managed to call his mother using Saruk's mobile phone and narrated the ordeal. His family members rushed to the spot within an hour, rescued the duo and admitted them to the Terkheda primary health centre in Dharashiv district, where Saruk succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The Yermala police alerted the Neknoor police about the incident on Monday, following which a case was registered, and the accused were arrested, the official said.