Tragic End: Man Murdered By In-Laws For Love Marriage

In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar, a 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his in-laws for marrying their daughter against their wishes, highlighting the tragic consequences of honour-related violence.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man, Akshay, was allegedly beaten to death by his in-laws in Biharipur village, Muzaffarnagar, on Monday evening.

The motive for the alleged murder was Akshay's marriage to their daughter a year ago, which was against the in-laws' wishes.

Police have registered a murder case against several individuals and have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The victim was attacked with sticks while returning home from Khatauli and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Security has been tightened in Biharipur village as a precautionary measure following the incident.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his in-laws in Biharipur village here for marrying against their wishes a year ago, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Alleged Honour Killing

The incident happened on Monday evening in the Khatauli police station area. Police said the deceased, identified as Akshay, fled with the accused's sister in 2025 and married her.

Additional SP (City) Amrit Jain told reporters that police registered a murder case against several people in connection with the incident and arrested two persons.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Akshay was returning home from Khatauli when some people, including his wife's brother, allegedly attacked him with sticks, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the complaint stated.

Jain said other people were also involved in the incident.

Officials said security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure.