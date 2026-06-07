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Home  » News » Suspected Love Affair Leads To Fatal Beating In Koderma

Suspected Love Affair Leads To Fatal Beating In Koderma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 00:38 IST

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Police in Jharkhand's Koderma district are investigating the brutal beating death of a 30-year-old man, Anish Singh, by six individuals at his home, with a suspected love affair being the primary motive.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man, Anish Singh, was allegedly beaten to death by six people at his home in Koderma, Jharkhand.
  • The incident is suspected to be linked to a love affair, according to police reports.
  • The victim was rushed to a local hospital and later declared dead at Sadar Hospital, Koderma.
  • Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the accused individuals involved in the fatal assault.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by six people at his home in Jharkhand's Koderma district over a suspected love affair, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Prem Nagar village in Markacho police station area on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Anish Singh.

Police Investigate Suspected Love Affair Angle

"Six people came and thrashed Singh at his residence, where his family members were also present. He was rushed to a local hospital, and later referred to Sadar Hospital, Koderma, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Markacho police station in-charge Nandkishore Tiwari told PTI.

 

A case has been registered and search is underway to trace the accused, he said. "A detailed investigation into the matter is underway, and the accused will soon be arrested," Tiwari added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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