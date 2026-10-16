One Arrested After Man Beaten To Death In Thane District

Police in Thane district have arrested one suspect following the alleged beating to death of a 39-year-old man by two individuals on Thursday night, prompting an ongoing investigation into the motive.

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Key Points A 39-year-old man, Laxman Charpote, was fatally attacked on Thursday night in Thane district.

He was allegedly beaten to death with bamboo sticks by two unidentified persons.

Police have arrested one individual, Rajesh Patel, in connection with the crime.

Authorities are actively trying to determine the motive and trace the second person involved.

A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two individuals in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which police arrested one of the attackers, an official said on Friday.

Thane Police Investigation

The incident took place on Thursday night, police said.

Two unidentified persons fatally attacked victim Laxman Charpote, a resident of Shelar village near the Bhiwandi area, with bamboo sticks.

After being alerted, police launched a probe and arrested one of the two men, identified as Rajesh Patel.

"We are trying to determine the motive behind the killing. Efforts are being made to trace the other person involved in the crime," said the station house officer of Nizampura police station.