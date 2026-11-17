Uttar Pradesh police are investigating two tragic incidents: the alleged murder of a 50-year-old Dalit man in Pratapgarh and the suspected suicide of a 19-year-old youth in Ballia, highlighting ongoing law and order concerns.

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Key Points A 50-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

His body was found on a rural pathway on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday, with injuries indicating he had been beaten.

Police have taken two suspects into custody for questioning in connection with the Pratapgarh murder, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Ballia, a 19-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigation in the Ballia case suggested a family dispute, with the youth's father allegedly scolding him.

A 50-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, while a 19-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in a separate incident in Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

Dalit Man Murdered In Pratapgarh

The body of Jilajit alias Jillu, 50, a resident of Pardaha Sumer village under Aspur Deosara police station limits in Pratapgarh, was found on a rural pathway on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar said.

"The victim, whose wife had died, worked as a tractor driver for a local resident. He had left his home on Monday night and his body was found the following day with injuries indicating that he had been beaten to death with sticks," the officer said.

Police have taken two suspects into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

According to villagers, the deceased was allegedly in a relationship with a woman from the village.

Youth Found Hanging In Ballia

In the separate incident in Ballia, the body of Nishu Gupta, 19, was found hanging from a tree near Teliyan Pokhara village under Pakri police station limits on Tuesday morning, police said.

Station House Officer Ranjit Vishwakarma said Gupta had left home on Monday night and did not return, following which his family members began searching for him.

"Preliminary investigation suggested a family dispute behind the incident. Her father, Sandeep Gupta, had allegedly scolded him," the SHO said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.