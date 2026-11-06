Man Beaten To Death Over Travel Agency Dispute In Jharkhand

A tragic dispute over an Umrah pilgrimage travel agency's alleged failure to arrange return travel led to the brutal murder of a man in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

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Key Points Mohammed Haider Ali was allegedly beaten to death in Giridih, Jharkhand, on Thursday night following a dispute.

The dispute involved Madina Travels, which allegedly failed to arrange the return of Ali's parents from an Umrah pilgrimage by October 24, despite collecting an additional Rs 30,000.

Ali confronted the travel agency operator, Maulana Iliyas Ansari, on Thursday, threatening to expose alleged illegal activities.

Ansari and others allegedly assaulted Ali, leading to his death at the scene, according to the complaint.

The main accused, Maulana Iliyas Ansari, is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend him.

A man was allegedly beaten to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district following a dispute with a travel agency through which his parents went on Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Rajdhanwar police station area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Haider Ali, a resident of Charghara village in Herodih police station limits, Rajdhanwar police station officer-in-charge Brajesh Kumar told reporters.

Dispute Over Pilgrimage Return

A complaint was lodged on Friday by the victim's brother, Mohammed Pervez Ansari, accusing eight persons, including Maulana Iliyas Ansari, operator of Madina Travels, of murder.

According to the complaint, Ali's parents left for Umrah on October 7. They were scheduled to return on October 24.

It was alleged that despite collecting an additional Rs 30,000, the accused failed to arrange their return. Ali subsequently made repeated visits to a madrasa, where he allegedly came across information about suspicious activities linked to the travel agency.

Fatal Confrontation And Allegations

The complaint alleged that Ali had a heated argument with Ansari on Thursday and threatened to approach the police to expose the alleged illegal activities, including operations in Gulf countries, being carried out in the name of religion.

It was alleged that Ansari and his brother Sanaullah then assaulted Ali and his brother. Ali tried to flee but could not.

It was further alleged that Ansari instigated others at the spot, following which Ali was beaten and strangled. The family claimed that he died at the scene.

"The main accused is absconding, and we are conducting raids to nab him," the police officer said.