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Mob Justice: Intruder Beaten To Death In South 24 Parganas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 02, 2026 12:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident of mob justice, an alleged intruder, Gopal Halder, was beaten to death by locals in West Bengal's Sonarpur after a home invasion, sparking a police investigation into the fatal assault.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man, Gopal Halder, was fatally beaten by locals in Sonarpur, West Bengal.
  • The incident occurred after Halder and two others allegedly intruded into a house with a firearm.
  • Locals apprehended Halder while his accomplices escaped, leading to the fatal assault.
  • The homeowner identified Halder as an accused in his son's murder case from years prior.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Halder's death.

A man was beaten to death by a group of locals after he allegedly intruded into a house with a firearm in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Sonarpur Incident

The incident took place in Sonarpur on the southern fringes of Kolkata on Thursday, when the deceased, identified as Gopal Halder, and two others entered the house in Ambedkar Nagar area in Kamarabad Phuler Hat and attacked the occupants.

 

Hearing the screams of the residents of the house, locals rushed to the spot and nabbed Halder, while his aides managed to escape. They then assaulted Halder, causing severe injuries, a senior police officer said.

Halder was taken to Subhashgram Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The homeowner said his son had been shot dead several years ago and Halder was an accused in that case.

A large police contingent led by Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas reached the spot.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to Halder's death.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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