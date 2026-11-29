Explore the tragic incident in Odisha's Ganjam district where a man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour following a heated argument during a party on Saturday night.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Murali Das was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour Sekhar Das during a party on Saturday night.

The altercation escalated over an unspecified issue at a village party in Biruligada.

Sekhar Das reportedly used an iron rod to attack Murali, leading to his immediate death.

Police from Rambha rushed to the scene on Sunday, sent the body for post-mortem, and detained the neighbour.

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour after an altercation during a party in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Sunday.

Fatal Altercation Details

The deceased was identified as Murali Das, a native of Biruligada village under the Rambha police station in the coastal district, the police said.

According to the police, Murali Das and his neighbour Sekhar Das were having a party at the village on Saturday night. During the party, they argued over an issue.

When their fight escalated, the angry neighbour picked up an iron rod and attacked Murali on the head. Subsequently, Murali died on the spot, and his body remained lying on the road in the village until police arrived, they said.

On receiving the information, police officers from Rambha rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased's neighbour has been detained, a police officer said.