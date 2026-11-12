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Bhai Dooj Visit Turns Fatal: Man Beaten To Death By Sister's In-Laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 18:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic Bhai Dooj celebration in Shamli district led to the alleged murder of a 22-year-old man by his sister's in-laws, sparking a police investigation into suspected family conflict.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his sister's in-laws in Shamli district on Thursday.
  • The incident occurred after the man, Ankush, visited his sister Manisha's house on Wednesday for Bhai Dooj rituals.
  • Police suspect an ongoing family conflict as the motive behind the alleged attack.
  • A case has been registered against six members of the woman's in-laws' family, with two accused detained for questioning.
  • Ankush was reportedly assaulted after the tilak rituals and later found in critical condition, succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his sister's in-laws after he visited her house in Shamli district to celebrate Bhai Dooj, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Banat town, where Ankush, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had gone on Wednesday to meet his sister Manisha and receive the traditional Bhai Dooj tilak in the neighbouring town.

 

Investigation Underway in Shamli Murder Case

The reason for the alleged attack was under probe, but it was suspected to be some ongoing conflict between both families, according to police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said a case had been registered against six members of the woman's in-laws' family, including her husband Arun Kumar and brother-in-law Akash, who is absconding.

"Two accused have been detained for questioning," he said.

According to police, after the tilak rituals, Ankush was allegedly taken to another location and assaulted. He was later found in a critical condition outside his sister's house.

"He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members staged a protest.

Police said an investigation into the incident was underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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