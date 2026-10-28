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Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 16:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a tragic incident, a husband has been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly axing his 35-year-old wife to death following a domestic dispute.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
  • The incident occurred late Tuesday night following a domestic dispute.
  • The accused husband, Mangil Sinku, was arrested soon after police were informed on Wednesday.
  • Police recovered the victim's body and the pickaxe allegedly used in the crime.
  • Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

A 35-year-old woman was axed to death allegedly by her husband following a domestic dispute in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

Husband Arrested In Domestic Dispute Case

The accused, Mangil Sinku, was arrested soon after police were informed of the incident, Jagannathpur police station officer-in-charge Tinku Kumar Das said.

 

The couple had quarrelled over a domestic issue late Tuesday night, following which Mangil allegedly attacked his wife, Salmi Sinku, with a pickaxe, the officer said.

The woman's father-in-law was asleep in the courtyard of the house and was unaware of the dispute, he added.

A police team rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident and recovered the body, which was sent for post-mortem.

Police also recovered the pickaxe allegedly used in the crime.

Further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, Das said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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domestic violencejharkhand crimewest singhbhummurder arrestmarital dispute

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