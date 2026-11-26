A 40-year-old carpenter has been arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl in a public park, sparking renewed concerns about child safety and security measures in the city's green spaces.

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Key Points A 40-year-old carpenter was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl in a Delhi park.

Locals and a security guard intervened, caught the accused, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, and handed him over to the police.

Sharma was booked under the POCSO Act and Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to judicial custody.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) highlighted existing safety measures in the park and its commitment to visitor safety.

The incident has prompted renewed focus on park safety in Delhi, with authorities intensifying patrols and conducting safety audits.

A 40-year-old carpenter allegedly tried to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl in a park in northwest Delhi's Sangam Park area, police said on Thursday.

Public Intervention And Arrest

Locals caught the accused, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, in the act, thrashed him, and handed him over to the police.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Ismail Khan Wala Bagh Park, a short distance from the Sangam Park police post under Bharat Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, the girl was on her way to her maternal uncle's house when she stopped at the park for some time.

She was alone when Sharma allegedly tried to disrobe her, an officer said.

The girl's cries alerted people present in the park, a security guard and several parkgoers rushed and caught Sharma, who is said to be under the influence of intoxicants at the time, police sources said.

The girl was taken first to a police facility, then to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for a medical examination. Her parents were called, and an FIR was filed.

"The accused was apprehended by police personnel of Bharat Nagar, along with alert members of the public, for allegedly attempting to disrobe the 10-year-old minor girl at the park. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

Sharma, a resident of Chandrawal, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

According to police sources, the carpenter was involved in a similar incident earlier as well. The allegation is being verified.

DDA's Safety Measures And Public Reaction

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which manages the park and its staff, said the security guard acted proactively.

In a statement, DDA said it has already put in place requisite safety and security arrangements at the park, spread over 22.80 acres, including 47 functional light points, a boundary wall, entry/exit gates, women and child safety awareness boards and round-the-clock deployment of six security guards, with two guards in each shift.

"DDA takes the safety and security of visitors, particularly women and children, with utmost seriousness," it said.

A resident said they were on their morning walk when they heard a girl screaming.

"When we reached there, the man was trying to sexually assault a girl. He tried to flee, but we caught him and called the police," the person said.

Another local praised the girl for raising an alarm.

"She shouted for help, which drew our attention. We caught the accused some people thrashed him before the police took control of the situation," the resident added.

Broader Context Of Park Safety In Delhi

In September, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji in southeast Delhi.

After the incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar directed the city force to intensify patrols, with particular attention to parks, isolated stretches, poorly lit areas, and subways.

Government Directives And Surveillance Efforts

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed a safety audit of all parks in the national capital.

Security in parks also figured in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's review of women's safety measures in Delhi.

The police commissioner informed Shah that more than 6,000 CCTV cameras were installed in public parks, and safety audits had been done for 1,635 public parks.

The police also identified 19,822 dark spots in the city for surveillance.