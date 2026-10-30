Home  » News » Tragedy Strikes Kerala Post Office As Man Attacks Wife, Dies By Suicide

Tragedy Strikes Kerala Post Office As Man Attacks Wife, Dies By Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 12:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A shocking incident unfolded in Idukki, Kerala, on Friday as a man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office before taking his own life with a revolver, leaving his wife critically injured and prompting a police investigation into the domestic tragedy.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office in Kuzhithozhu, Idukki, on Friday.
  • The attacker, identified as Santhosh, then shot himself dead with a revolver at the scene.
  • His wife, Sreeja, a temporary postmaster, sustained critical head injuries and is hospitalised.
  • The incident occurred around 9.30 am when Sreeja arrived to open the post office.
  • Police are investigating, with preliminary findings suggesting frequent family disputes as a possible motive.

A man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office in Kuzhithozhu here on Friday before shooting himself dead with a revolver, police said.

The woman, Sreeja, who works as a temporary postmaster at the post office, sustained serious head injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Kattappana.

 

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

Police said that her condition is critical.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am, when Sreeja arrived at the post office to open it for the day.

Her husband, identified as Santhosh, allegedly attacked her from behind with an iron rod, striking her on the head, police said.

When people nearby rushed to the spot after witnessing the attack, Santhosh allegedly pointed his gun at them and kept them away before shooting himself. He died at the spot, police said.

Police said that preliminary information suggested that the couple had been having frequent disputes over family issues for some time. However, the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained, and police have launched an investigation.

Police and forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence.

The district police chief also visited the scene.

Further proceedings, including an inquest, would be conducted before the body was shifted for postmortem examination, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

idukki crimekerala post office attackdomestic dispute tragedysuicide incident keralapostmaster attacked

More From Rediff

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR

Why Parakala Prabhakar Joined The Protest Against SIR
Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines

Why This Doctor Is Fighting For Affordable Medicines
AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

AP Singh: 'The Man Who Saved Our Country'

Related Stories

Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife

Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife

Web Stories

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!