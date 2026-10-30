Tragedy Strikes Kerala Post Office As Man Attacks Wife, Dies By Suicide

A shocking incident unfolded in Idukki, Kerala, on Friday as a man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office before taking his own life with a revolver, leaving his wife critically injured and prompting a police investigation into the domestic tragedy.

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Key Points A man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office in Kuzhithozhu, Idukki, on Friday.

The attacker, identified as Santhosh, then shot himself dead with a revolver at the scene.

His wife, Sreeja, a temporary postmaster, sustained critical head injuries and is hospitalised.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when Sreeja arrived to open the post office.

Police are investigating, with preliminary findings suggesting frequent family disputes as a possible motive.

A man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod at a post office in Kuzhithozhu here on Friday before shooting himself dead with a revolver, police said.

The woman, Sreeja, who works as a temporary postmaster at the post office, sustained serious head injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Kattappana.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

Police said that her condition is critical.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am, when Sreeja arrived at the post office to open it for the day.

Her husband, identified as Santhosh, allegedly attacked her from behind with an iron rod, striking her on the head, police said.

When people nearby rushed to the spot after witnessing the attack, Santhosh allegedly pointed his gun at them and kept them away before shooting himself. He died at the spot, police said.

Police said that preliminary information suggested that the couple had been having frequent disputes over family issues for some time. However, the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained, and police have launched an investigation.

Police and forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence.

The district police chief also visited the scene.

Further proceedings, including an inquest, would be conducted before the body was shifted for postmortem examination, officials said.