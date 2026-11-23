A man allegedly attacked five police personnel with a knife inside Jama Masjid police station in New Delhi on Monday, leading to a dramatic chase and police firing to apprehend the suspect.

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Key Points Five police personnel were injured after being attacked by a man with a knife inside Jama Masjid police station on Monday.

The accused, identified as Nabeel, fled the station, allegedly jacked a two-wheeler, and was later tracked down.

Nabeel attacked police personnel again when confronted, prompting officers to open fire to apprehend him.

The incident occurred after Nabeel was summoned to the police station regarding an alleged family dispute.

The injured personnel sustained neck and face injuries and were referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.

Five police personnel were injured after a man allegedly attacked them with a knife inside Jama Masjid police station on Monday, police said.

Dramatic Chase And Apprehension

Following the attack, the accused -- identified as Nabeel -- fled from the police station and allegedly jacked a two-wheeler to escape, police said.

He was subsequently tracked down to Chitli Qabar area in central Delhi. When a police team closed in to apprehend him, Nabeel allegedly attacked the personnel again, forcing the police to open fire to bring him under control, a senior police officer said.

The accused had been summoned to Jama Masjid police station in connection with a complaint over an alleged family dispute involving his mother and sister, officials said.

Subsequently, he arrived at the police station and, around 2.30 pm, attacked police personnel with a knife concealed on his person, inflicting injuries on their necks and faces, they said.

All five injured personnel were initially taken to Sanjeevan Hospital and subsequently referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.