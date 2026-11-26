Six individuals have been remanded in police custody until December 2 following a brutal attack on murder accused Mandar Kiwale near Pune's Shivajinagar court, sparking an investigation into a potential land dispute connection.

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Key Points Six persons were remanded in police custody until December 2 on Thursday for an attack near Shivajinagar court in Pune.

Murder accused Mandar Kiwale was brutally attacked with firearms and sharp weapons on Wednesday and is in serious condition.

Police have identified nine accused, including one minor, and are still searching for weapons and additional suspects.

The victim's lawyer suggested the attack might be part of a larger conspiracy related to an earlier land dispute.

The court was informed about the seriousness of the incident and the potential for the charge to become murder if the victim succumbs to injuries.

Six persons arrested in connection with an attack on a man near Shivajinagar court premises in Pune were remanded in police custody till December 2 on Thursday, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

Attack Details And Arrests

A 35-year-old murder accused, Mandar Kiwale, who was out on bail, was brutally attacked with firearms and sharp weapons by some men outside the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune on Wednesday. He sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

Two more persons have been taken into custody in connection with the attack and will be produced before the court on Friday, Kumar added.

"A total of nine accused have been identified in the case, including one minor who has been taken into custody and is being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board," Kumar said.

Investigation Progress And Legal Arguments

The police had sought 10-day custody for the six accused, but the court granted six days, till December 2.

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, advocate Shubhangi Parulekar, representing Kivale, said the victim was still not out of danger and was fighting for his life.

The police told the court that the two sharp weapons used in the attack had not yet been recovered and that some more accused were yet to be arrested, Parulekar said.

She said the injured man's side had argued that the attack could be part of a larger conspiracy linked to an earlier land dispute and that the police should thoroughly investigate to identify the mastermind behind it.

The seriousness of the incident, which took place close to the court premises, and the possibility of the offence being converted from attempt to murder to murder if the injured man succumbed to his injuries, were also raised before the court while seeking extended police custody, she said.