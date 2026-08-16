Man assaults wife over menstruation during Andaman honeymoon; booked

A woman has filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur, alleging her husband assaulted her during their honeymoon over her menstruation, alongside accusations of dowry harassment by her in-laws.

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Key Points A woman has filed an FIR against her husband and in-laws for alleged domestic violence and dowry harassment.

Her husband reportedly assaulted her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period.

The in-laws allegedly demanded branded dowry articles and later humiliated her over the dowry.

The woman claims she was thrown out of her marital home just 45 days after the marriage.

Police have registered a case against the husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, with further action pending investigation.

A woman has alleged that her husband assaulted her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period, prompting police Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to register an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, officials said.

The woman, a resident of the Ramgarhtal area, alleged in her complaint that her husband, Delhi resident Nikhil Mishra, slapped, kicked and punched her and also tried to strangle her after becoming angry over her menstruation.

She said hotel staff intervened after hearing her screams and stopped the alleged assault.

Allegations of Dowry Demands and Harassment

According to the complaint, the couple married on May 30, 2023, at a marriage lawn in Delhi.

The woman alleged that before the wedding, her in-laws had insisted that articles given by her family be branded.

She further alleged that her father gave around Rs 20 lakh in cash, a car and other articles worth about Rs 40 lakh as dowry.

She said she moved to her marital home in Delhi on June 2 and alleged that her in-laws subsequently taunted and humiliated her over the dowry articles.

Honeymoon Incident and Subsequent Harassment

About a month after the marriage, she travelled with her husband to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 for their honeymoon.

According to the complaint, she suffered severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding after getting her period during the trip.

She alleged that her husband questioned why she had not informed him about her periods earlier and assaulted her.

She alleged that her husband later called her father and asked him to come to Delhi and take her back, saying he did not want to live with her.

She returned to her in-laws' home but alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law sided with her husband and subjected her to further harassment.

The woman claimed she was thrown out of the marital home on July 14, 2023, around 45 days after the marriage.

She also alleged that her dowry articles were not returned and that her husband continued to send her threatening messages.

Ramgarhtal SHO Shyama Nand Rai said an FIR was registered on August 15 on the woman's complaint against Mishra, his mother Sanju Mishra and sister Neha Pandey.

Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence collected during the probe, the police said.