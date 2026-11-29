Discover how a joint operation in Hapur led to the arrest of a man found with 20 protected turtle hatchlings, highlighting the ongoing efforts against wildlife trafficking under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Sunday in Hapur with 20 hatchlings of two protected turtle species.

The accused, Shahrukh, was found with nine spotted pond turtles and 11 Indian tent turtles.

Both species are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The forest department has initiated action against Shahrukh and taken the rescued turtles into custody.

A man was on Sunday arrested with 20 hatchlings of two protected turtle species during a joint operation by police and the forest department near Tiyala bypass here, police said.

Wildlife Protection Act Enforcement

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Asaura village, was allegedly carrying the turtles concealed in a plastic bucket covered with a white cloth, they said.

The team recovered nine spotted pond turtles and 11 Indian tent turtles from his possession. Both species are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a forest department official said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told officials that he was involved in selling turtles.

The forest department has initiated action against him under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. The rescued turtles have been taken into its custody, officials said.