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How Police Nabbed Man With Country-Made Pistol In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 21:45 IST 2 Minutes Read

Hingoli police have successfully apprehended a man in Kalamnuri town for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live ammunition, leading to further investigation into the weapon's origin.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police arrested Vinod Motiram Kharwade on Tuesday in Kalamnuri town, Hingoli district.
  • A country-made pistol and six live rounds were recovered from the accused.
  • The police also seized Kharwade's motorcycle during the operation.
  • Kharwade revealed he purchased the weapon from Shivam Raza in Datia district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • A case has been registered against both individuals at Kalamnuri police station.

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for illegally possessing a country-made pistol, and recovered from him six live rounds in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, an official said.

Police Operation And Seizure

The accused, Vinod Motiram Kharwade, was arrested near a temple in Kalamnuri town on Tuesday, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vasant Arsewar said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team led by Arsewar laid a trap near the temple and caught him while he was on his motorcycle.

"The police seized a country-made pistol worth Rs 25,000, six live cartridges worth Rs 3,000 and his motorcycle," he said.

During his questioning, Kharwade told the police that he had purchased the pistol and cartridges from Shivam Raza of Shevda village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, the investigators said.

A case was registered against both of them at the Kalamnuri police station.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hingoli policeillegal pistolcountry-made weaponarms seizuremaharashtra crime

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